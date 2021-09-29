CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Different Types of College Degrees

By Josh Moody
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents pursuing higher education have a world of options to choose from, from credentials such as badges and certificates to a range of college degree levels. Associate degree – Includes Associate of Arts (A.A.), Associate of Science (A.S.) and Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Bachelor’s degree – Includes Bachelor of...

www.usnews.com

sdcitytimes.com

Community college bachelor’s degrees now a reality

​​​​California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 927 into law on Oct. 6, which would open the door for more community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees. The bill, sponsored by State Senator and Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee Jose Medina (D-Riverside) expands the state pilot program that allowed community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in fields not offered by the University of California or California State University.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AdWeek

Agencies Are Finally Dropping College Degree Requirements

When agency veteran Eva McCloskey graduated from high school, she skipped college and went straight to a corporate job. And after rising through the ranks of the insurance world, she landed at creative agency Barbarian as one of its first employees.
COLLEGES
St. Cloud Times

To a Higher Degree: The college does not exist without students

Certain things exist, or so we think. Wise scientists have surmised that darkness does not exist; it simply is the absence of light. And learned philosophers have pondered that hate does not exist, it is simply the absence of love. Allow me to add to the notion and say that ignorance does not exist; it simply is the absence of education and learning – two key principles underscored in the classrooms and on the campus of St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
COLLEGES
HeySoCal

October college search guide

The road to college involves four years of complicated planning and complex scheduling. High school students are extremely busy – homework, extra-curricular activities in art and sports, campus clubs, all compete for their time. As if all that weren’t difficult enough, they have to make sure they get excellent marks in their courses and on the standardized tests. Their GPAs and SAT/ACT scores have to impress college admissions officers to really consider their application. If standardized test scores are no longer required by the schools to which your children are applying, their GPA is all the more crucial – it becomes the single, most important component of their transcript.
PASADENA, CA
State
Indiana State
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Project Z-Degree will make college more affordable

The cost of textbooks can be daunting for college students. That cost, often hundreds for dollars per semester added to the cost of tuition, and in some cases room and board, can be a deciding factor on whether a student enrolls or not, or whether they choose to continue their studies. Even among students who do enroll, many choose not to purchase textbooks because of the costs, making it harder for them to succeed.
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Internet safety guide for college students

Corporations invest billions into protecting private data. Globally, the cybersecurity services market brought in $173 billion in 2020. However, cybersecurity isn't only a concern for government agencies and major corporations. Hackers and scammers also target individuals, including college students. Fortunately, college students can protect their private data and improve their internet safety without a corporate-sized budget.
COLLEGES
New Hampshire Bulletin

Department of Education moves to block school-wide remote learning related to COVID-19

The New Hampshire Department of Education is proposing to bar school districts from implementing remote learning due to COVID-19, a move that has drawn backlash from some districts.  An administrative rule proposed before the State Board of Education earlier this month would require that all schools provide in-person instruction throughout the school year, except in […] The post Department of Education moves to block school-wide remote learning related to COVID-19 appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
RiverBender.com

SIUE Launches Accelerated Combined Degree In Exercise Science And Exercise Physiology

EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers. The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as: Exercis Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ranking the Most and Least Valuable College Majors

NEW YORK – October 4, 2021 – Architectural Engineering ranks as the most valuable college major while Visual and Performing Arts ranks as the least valuable degree, according to a new Bankrate.com report. The study ranked 159 majors based on several factors pertaining to degree holders (weighting in parenthesis): median annual income (70%), unemployment rate […] The post Ranking the Most and Least Valuable College Majors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Department Of Education Announced Changes To Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Relief is on the way for more than half a million people with student loan debt. It comes following an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education that they were making changes to the embattled public service loan forgiveness program. The program will affect people working in government non-profit sectors with federal student loans. That includes first responders, nurses, and teachers. People working in those sectors will be eligible to have their student debt wiped out after they’ve made monthly payments for 10 years. “This program has been broken. More than nine out of every 10 borrowers have been rejected and this has been going on for years,” said Seth Frotman, the Executive Director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The program was created by Congress in 2007 has been criticized for being difficult to navigate and riddled with problems including confusion about eligibility requirements. For a full list of changes to the program and to check your availability, head to the Student Aid website at this link.
EDUCATION
The 74

The Power of Tutoring — & the Power of Relationships

Over the last 18 months, the pandemic has exacerbated achievement gaps for students who were already falling behind before COVID-19 arrived. What happens now is critical for ensuring that schools don’t go back to business as usual, but instead create a system for educational recovery that serves every student. One initiative to embrace is tutoring […]
EDUCATION
The 74

With 1 in 3 Early Childhood Educators Quitting, Virginia Tried New Approach

Early education providers across the state and country are struggling to find and keep teachers. That has always been the case, but the current labor market and pandemic disruptions have worsened the problem. And the turnover in teachers is causing some providers to make sacrifices in quality. “Even fast food (restaurants) are doing sign-on bonuses,” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Law students feel relief at resignations, sadness at experiences of women

News of resignations by the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana dean and associate dean of students elicited “widespread relief” from many students Thursday, some sadness the situation had to reach a boiling point, but also hope for a fresh start. “There’s healing to be done,” said Kirsten Gerbatsch, a […] The post Law students feel relief at resignations, sadness at experiences of women appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLLEGES
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

