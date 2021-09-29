CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 23 Live Feeds Week 12: Tuesday Night Highlights

By Branden
Big Brother 17
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t recall a more lively finale eve (or finale week for that matter) than the one we’ve had inside the Big Brother 23 this week. It’s been Azah vs. Derek for days now, and last night was no different. Both pretended they patched things up, but every time they discussed it, it was clear neither of them was past whatever was bothering them. Derek continued to guilt-trip Azah throughout the evening and even had her second-guessing her decision once again. Did Derek’s guilt trip work on Azah or will she go with Xavier if she wins the final HOH? We’ll know later tonight, but read on to find out what she was thinking before she headed to bed.

bigbrothernetwork.com

Comments / 1

