InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Valuation Target Raised at Edison

FGI Industries Ltd (NYSE: FGI) files for up to $23,460,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. Over the course of 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel ("R&R") activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous customer partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores."
