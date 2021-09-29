InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Valuation Target Raised at Edison

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Pyxis. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Pyxis, are expected to be $168.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “PYXS.” The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Pyxis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

