Musk Confirms There Were Bathroom “Challenges” During Historic SpaceX Flight

By WFXB Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX recently completed the first ever all-civilian crewed flight to space! And while the mission was a historic success, CEO Elon Musk confirmed there’s definitely room for improvement in the future. In particular, Musk said there was a need for upgraded toilets after the crew had “some challenges.” But as to what those were, he didn’t say…leaving everyone to wonder what in the world happened in that bathroom!?

