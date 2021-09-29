Musk Confirms There Were Bathroom “Challenges” During Historic SpaceX Flight
SpaceX recently completed the first ever all-civilian crewed flight to space! And while the mission was a historic success, CEO Elon Musk confirmed there’s definitely room for improvement in the future. In particular, Musk said there was a need for upgraded toilets after the crew had “some challenges.” But as to what those were, he didn’t say…leaving everyone to wonder what in the world happened in that bathroom!?www.wfxb.com
