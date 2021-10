The 17th-ranked Florida volleyball team opened its SEC slate with a five-set victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Exactech Arena on Thursday night. The Gators (7-4) took the first set 25-17 and followed that with a decisive 25-11 win in the second. The Bulldogs (9-4) answered with a 25-16 victory in the third and forced a deciding fifth set with a 25-18 win in the fourth. Florida clinched the match victory with a tightly contested 15-13 win in the final set to move to 1-0 in the SEC.

