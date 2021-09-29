CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Takes Phone Call; Comes Back to Find 3 Children, Living Room Covered in Flour

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was in charge of watching his three young kids, all under the age of two, when his sister called. So he left them alone to answer it. But only for a few minutes! Or so he says. Because when he returned, he found his kids and his entire living room completely covered in flour! He didn’t realize until it was too late. This is why you never turn your back on toddlers. Let alone three!

Comments freedom
3d ago

They are so cute, toddlers can do so much damage in so little time. Thank God it was just a mess and noone has any boo boo's.

Denice Janelle
1d ago

Welcome to the world of curiosity driven toddlers 🤣 Happened with my son who is now 4, but a little over 16 months when he discovered that the flour was inside the refrigerator and in his reach..Luckily it was just flour and easy to clean up..! My oldest, 2yrs old at the time, discovered the huge tub of hair grease that I left on the floor of the living room next to her to run and answer the door...The 60 seconds I was gone, turned into multiple baths, carpet scrubbing, and furniture wipe downs for the next 4hrs😱😭 She's 18 now, and laughs uncontrollably whenever she hears that story...

Susan Davis
3d ago

mine with coffee and shortening, but it really isn't their fault. gotta love those toddlers just don't turn around.

