Amazon Astro – an Alexa in robot form #Robotics #Alexa @Amazon @TheVerge

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s Astro is not a dog; instead, it’s the company’s long-rumored home assistant robot. Amazon denies taking inspiration for the name from The Jetsons cartoon series. Astro stands roughly two feet high and weighs about 20 pounds. Its main drive wheels are about 12 inches in diameter, large enough to...

blog.adafruit.com

