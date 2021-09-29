HackSpace Magazine Issue 47: Only the Best: Adafruit NeoKey 5×6 #PiDay #Adafruit @HackSpaceMag @Raspberry_Pi

HackSpace Magazine — Issue 47 looks at DIY keyboards. They feature the Adafruit NeoKey 5 x 6 Keypad Builder:. You know you want to add some high-quality, clickety-clack buttons, or silent ones, to your next project or computer. But you don’t know exactly how many, or what configuration. And that’s where the NeoKey 5 × 6 from Adafruit jumps right in. Sold as a single 5×6 PCB, you can easily snap in your MX compatible switches and have a beautiful 30-key keyboard. But the genius of this PCB is the ability to snap each key apart. You can have one single key, a strip of six, a 2×2 grid, or really any combo of 30 keys. It’s perfect for your custom configuration. And each one has an RGB LED too! It’s a great solution for the.