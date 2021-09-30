The world of curved Samsung gaming monitors is cheaper than may expect today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO