CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

‘Genius grant’ for professor who created prairie strips to reduce farm runoff

By Chuck Abbott
Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State University professor Lisa Schulte Moore, a creator of prairie strips in farm fields to markedly reduce soil erosion and nutrient loss, won a $625,000 MacArthur Foundation genius grant on Tuesday. Schulte Moore, one of 25 winners announced by the foundation, was described as a “landscape ecologist working closely with farmers to build more sustainable and resilient agricultural systems.”

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Farmers offered payments for reducing phosphorus runoff

Farmers in the Western Lake Erie Basin—including parts of Ohio, Michigan and Indiana—can earn money through a phosphorus load reduction pilot program. The “Phosphorus Load-Reduction Stimulation Program” (PLUS-UP) program, coordinated by the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC), will pay farmers in the project area $5 to $10 per acre in 2022 to reduce P loads using practices such as no-till or cover crops. “The PLUS-UP program will provide a financial incentive for conservation practices that help farmers reduce phosphorus loading in the Lake Erie watershed, keep their nutrients where their crops can use them, and build soil health” says Hans Kok, CTIC program director. “Bayer Crop Science has purchased phosphorus credits to provide these PLUS-UP incentives, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has supported the development of a market mechanism that could be sustainable well into the future.”
AGRICULTURE
Illinois Business Journal

Prairie Farms Dairy announces planned CEO transition

The CEO of one of Edwardsville’s largest companies is stepping down and will be replaced by a longtime executive. Prairie Farms Dairy announced Monday morning that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as chief executive officer/executive vice president to assume a new role as senior executive officer. Current Senior...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Foundation#Prairie#Sociology#Climate Change#Birds#Iowa State University#Isu#Census Of Agriculture
Advance Titan

Former professor’s farm turned into nature area

A family hobby farm where a UW Oshkosh geography professor often took his students to study conservation is now a public nature area. Donald Nezter, who retired from UWO in 1980, and his wife, Bernadette Brazeau Netzer, raised six children: Donald, Henry, John, Mary, Philip and Julia. In Oshkosh, the family lived on a little hobby farm north of Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
NWI.com

Purdue Northwest professor lands steel technology grant

A Purdue University research engineer won a national grant for his work with a steel mill on how to make the steelmaking process more efficient. Kyle Toth won the Association for Iron & Steel Technology Foundation's 2021–2022 Digital Transformation Technologies Grant. The national award was established in 2019 to encourage the application of digital technology to the steel industry, including big data, augmented reality, machine learning, autonomous robotics and the Internet of Things.
INDUSTRY
eenews.net

‘Digital farming’ aims to cut emissions, toxic runoff

First in a two-part series. A climate revolution is starting to take root in the agricultural industry. And it’s all due to a growing interest in synthetic microbes. Advocates say these custom-designed microbes — when applied to either seeds or fields — can help corn, wheat and rice draw more nitrogen from the air. That means farmers won’t have to use as much chemical fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WHO 13

USDA investing more in ag research

Ag research investment   The US Department of Agriculture is investing more into ag research.   US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Wednesday an investment of more than a hundred and 46 million dollars in sustainable agriculture research projects.  Funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the program focuses on addressing labor […]
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Which cover crops are still in season?

Concern over availability of common herbicides like glyphosate and glufosinate in 2022 have some farmers thinking about adopting cover crops this fall to suppress weeds in fields intended for soybeans next spring. Keith Berns, who co-owns Green Cover Seed with his brother, Brian, offers advice for growers thinking about cover...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farm safety risks for women

A woman on the farm takes on several roles – caretaker, farm worker, and she probably has an off-farm job as well. The balancing act can lead to safety risks, putting her health in jeopardy. The 2017 ag census says 31% of farmers are women. But safety education in agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

BASF and The SCN Coalition join forces for SCN Action Month

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is the leading cause of soybean yield loss in North America, and two industry allies are taking action to prevent loss due to SCN. BASF Agricultural Solutions and The SCN Coalition have designated October as SCN Action Month to provide growers with the information needed to make sound, successful agronomic decisions to defend against this devastating pest.
AGRICULTURE
universityofcalifornia.edu

UCLA professor, UC Berkeley alums win prestigious MacArthur ‘genius’ grants

Four researchers and scholars with UC connections have been awarded MacArthur fellowships, or “genius grants,” the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced this week (Sept. 28). UCLA Professor Safiya Noble directs an interdisciplinary research center focused on the intersection of human rights, social justice, democracy and technology. She...
BERKELEY, CA
The Week

The recurring problem with the MacArthur 'genius' grants

How many times can journalists write the same story? That's what I wondered when reading the most recent accounts of the MacArthur Fellows Program — informally known as "Genius Grants" — whose new members were announced this week. The unexpected phone call. The disbelief. The overwhelmed gratitude. It's a script as predictable as any romantic comedy or slasher movie.
CHARITIES
uiowa.edu

UI alum Daniel Alarcón receives MacArthur ‘genius grant’

Writer and radio producer Daniel Alarcón, who received a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 2004, was named a recipient of a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the “genius grant.”. Alarcón’s work explores social, cultural, and linguistic ties that connect individuals across...
COLLEGES
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall on export concerns, spring wheat ends firm

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures weakened on Thursday, under pressure over concerns that U.S. exporters will struggle to compete with overseas suppliers for global export business. * A run of wheat tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. * But a shortage of high protein supplies following crop shortfalls in the northern U.S. Plains supported MGEX spring wheat , which rose to its highest since Aug. 16. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded wheat contract, dropped below its five-day moving average for the first time in a week on Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 333,200 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 4-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended down 3-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-1/2 cents at $9.41-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AGRICULTURE
RiverBender.com

New "Illinois Broadband Lab" To Host Maps, Drive Research And Evaluation, And Promote Ongoing Regional Engagement And Program Integration

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband today announced a new interactive Connect Illinois Broadband Map and creation of the Illinois Broadband Lab , a collaborative effort by the State of Illinois, university partners including the University of Illinois System and Illinois Innovation Network, and key stakeholders including the Illinois-based Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. Together, these efforts Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy