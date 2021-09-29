‘Genius grant’ for professor who created prairie strips to reduce farm runoff

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures weakened on Thursday, under pressure over concerns that U.S. exporters will struggle to compete with overseas suppliers for global export business. * A run of wheat tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. * But a shortage of high protein supplies following crop shortfalls in the northern U.S. Plains supported MGEX spring wheat , which rose to its highest since Aug. 16. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded wheat contract, dropped below its five-day moving average for the first time in a week on Thursday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 333,200 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 4-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended down 3-3/4 cents at $7.41-1/4 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-1/2 cents at $9.41-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

