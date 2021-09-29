Lots of Festivals – 8 and Counting, Dog Show, Bunnies, Pianos, Scarecrows, Gallery Opening and More Things to Do This Weekend 9/30
Fall festivals are in full effect in the Queen City! Whether you like great wine, fancy yourself a foodie, enjoy trips back in time or spend your days in the great outdoors, there is something for you on our list. Celebrate diversity and culture in our community, parade around your four legged friend, check out an art installation and more this week in (and all around!) Charlotte.www.scoopcharlotte.com
Comments / 0