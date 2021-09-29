Ivan Hall Forced Out of Bachelor in Paradise Due to "Giant Mistake." WTH Happened?!?

Don't you hate it when reality keeps getting in the way of your reality show?. Between Brendan and Pieper plotting behind the show's back for clout, Smoke Bro Jr. attempting the same but dumber, and now Ivan sneaking around literally behind the scenes to find love on his own terms, the outside world is tearing the insular and manicured world of "Bachelor in Paradise" apart at the seams. I can't decide if it's interesting that the show's embracing its meta narratives and the Instagram influence of it all or hilariously naive that the show thinks it has any control over them – and that they're all just happening now. In this social media age, and with the cast seemingly never more interconnected (everybody seems like they're just a half-degree of separation from a previous contestant nowadays, something "Paradise" only heightens), "The Bachelor" is clearly putting in an overt effort to police its purity – an admirable fight, but also an adorable one considering LOL come on now, what purity?

