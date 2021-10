One issue we can all agree on is that food shouldn’t be wasted. Too much time, effort and money goes into growing food for it to be casually tossed into the garbage. Farmers and ranchers have long been among the best of food recyclers. Vegetables, fruits — and even candy — are repurposed as livestock feed. Organic waste is composted or goes into anaerobic digesters to be turned into natural gas to generate electricity. Every part of a cow, pig or sheep is put to good use when it is slaughtered.

