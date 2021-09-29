New World is suffering from its own success

New World is coming in just a few days, and the latest video in the Legends of New World series from Amazon is a trailer that encourages everyone to "carve a new destiny". The Chapter 3 video is the latest in a series, and it fits with the premise of wanting adventurers to come to Aeternum, a world that has been shaped by history, peoples, cultures, and the possibilities of new potential. Aeternum has been at war, but there's both hope and danger. Adventurers and explorers can perhaps change the future of the world, and that sense of exploration, discovery, and hope are definitely in the recent promotional materials for New World. These videos help give a peek and set up some lore of what to expect as well as what opportunities await you in the game.

