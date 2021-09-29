New World is suffering from its own success
Amazon Games’ hotly anticipated MMO New World launched yesterday and already the game is suffering from its own success, with gargantuan wait times to get in. Despite Amazon Games’ being run by Amazon, the trillion-dollar mega-corporation, New World has still been beset by server troubles on its launch day, with many players being forced to wait for literal hours if they want to play on one of the more populated in-game worlds.mspoweruser.com
