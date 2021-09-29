CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh My God, Post Pub Reopened Under New Ownership!!?!

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Mike and Matt for sending the miraculous word. Back in June 2020 we learned that the Post Pub had closed after 43+ years at 1422 L Street, NW. But what is this:. Jerry Dunleavy tweeted on Monday: “I can confirm that Post Pub is reopening within days.” and Mark Tooley tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “Celebrating reopening today of historic Post Pub with new owners Jeremy Wladis and DC Shadow Senator Paul Strauss.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Strauss
Person
Winston Churchill
