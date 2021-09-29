CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
36,000 People Love This Mattress, and You Can Save $499 on it Today

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to a highly rated mattress, awards are good, but positive customer reviews are better. That’s precisely what you get with Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress, which 9 out of 10 customers would recommend to friends and family. Over 90% of customers also say the mattress reduced body aches, stiffness, soreness, and discomfort. Plus, out of over 36,000 customer reviews, the mattress has a 4.5-star rating, close to a perfect score. People absolutely adore this mattress, but why? What makes it so great, and why is it so comforting? We’ll dig into the intelligent design below, but if you’re interested, you’ll be happy to know it’s on sale right now — and you can get up to $499 off. As far as mattress sales go, it’s one of the best opportunities we’ve seen in a long while.

