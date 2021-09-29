36,000 People Love This Mattress, and You Can Save $499 on it Today

Ever since brands like Casper and Tuft & Needle have come into existence, buying a mattress online has become common practice. And it's not just ordering a mattress online and having some delivery people set it up — you can get a whole mattress in a box, and you set it up yourself. If you're looking to buy a new mattress on a budget, one of the first places you should check out is Amazon (you can get nice bedding, too). Along with free two-day shipping with Prime, you also get first-hand testimonials from thousands, if not millions of people, who have the same mattress in their home. So now that we have your attention, these are the eight best mattresses to buy on Amazon.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO