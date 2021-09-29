CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars vs. Bengals preview: 7 things to know about Thursday Night Football

By Chris Roling
 9 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals turn around on a short week for a Thursday Night Football primetime showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Burrow and the history-making Ja’Marr Chase stay home for this one after hitting the road for an upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 2-1.

The 0-3 Jaguars haven’t looked competitive in any game so far and seem like the league’s most significant rebuild as No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence goes through the paces of learning on the fly.

Here’s everything to know about the big AFC showdown.

Game information

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 30 (8:20 p.m. ET)

TV info: NFL Network

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 79 degrees

Referee: Brad Allen

Opponent Wire site: Jaguars Wire

Last meeting: Bengals 33, Jaguars 25 (Week 4, 2020)

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) dives ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Last year these two met in Week 4 and flashed some big numbers. Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards with a touchdown and interception while Joe Mixon led the way via 151 rushing yards and a trio of scores, two on the ground, one as a receiver. The Jaguars threw it 40 times compared to just 20 rushes and Gardner Minshew threw for 351 yards and two scores. It was a typical game between two bad teams as the offenses combined to go 6-of-21 on third downs.

Jaguars QB: Trevor Lawrence

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The draft’s first pick, Lawrence has very much looked like a rookie. He’s completed just 54.2 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s having a rough time adjusting, but some bad play-calling isn’t helping (he threw a sloppy, back-footed pick-six after a flex-flicker recently). Those growing pains are sure to keep showing up on Thursday night.

Jaguars players to watch

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

RB James Robinson: Besides Lawrence, the star running back is the big name to know for the offense. He’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry after a breakout season last year.

WR Marvin Jones: Old friend of the Bengals Marvin Jones leads the Jaguars in receiving and has scored two touchdowns.

WR D.J. Chark: He’s only caught seven of his 22 targets so far, but he’s averaging 22 yards per catch with a pair of scores.

LB Myles Jack: One of the most dangerous defenders in the league won’t be able to do it all on his own, but he could come close.

CB Shaquill Griffin: The big free-agency win for the Jags this offseason will have his hands full with Ja’Marr Chase.

Injuries to know

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during training camp on the practice fields outside of Paul Brown Stadium in Downtown Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Aug17bengals12

The Bengals will use rookie Jackson Carman at right guard again. Safety Jessie Bates and wideout Tee Higgins are in doubt after missing the first two days of practice. Corner Trae Waynes should finally make his debut, though he’ll probably be on a pitch count.

Key matchup: Bengals DL vs. Jags OL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Jaguars offensive line hasn’t been great, not by a long shot, which happens to be great news for the Bengals’ front seven. That unit has been on fire to start the season (even without breakout rookie Joseph Ossai). Trey Hendrickson has lived up to his contract so far, D.J. Reader is an underrated force and lesser-known names like Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill have feasted. If they do much the same again, a rookie Jags quarterback is sure to keep making some critical mistakes.

Key storyline: Burrow vs. Lawrence

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The storyline that made this a primetime game in the first place of course takes center stage here. Both Burrow and Lawrence were gifted with “generational” tags at one point or another and there are those who would still happily debate who would get drafted first if they had been in the same draft class. Burrow is well ahead of Lawrence right now for obvious reasons, but he’s playing with a much, much better roster. That’s why Urban Meyer actually called Burrow for help with Lawrence. Thursday night, they square off in a No. 1 showcase that Burrow should win, provided those around him are consistent again, too.

