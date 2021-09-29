Mole de Mayo champ talks about the secret to her success
Lina Hernandez from Yvolina's Tamales talks about winning the Best Mole in the Pilsen neighborhood's Mole de Mayo competition.www.fox32chicago.com
Lina Hernandez from Yvolina's Tamales talks about winning the Best Mole in the Pilsen neighborhood's Mole de Mayo competition.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0