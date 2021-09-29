CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Pandemic sheds light on rising suicide rate among minorities

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Adolph Brown from The Leadership & Learning Institute talks about the concerning data regarding suicides in America and the importance of offering support to those struggling with their mental health.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Review & Sunday Review

The Main Link lights the night for suicide awareness

The Main Link Mental Health Support Center hosted the annual Light the Night event in front of the Bradford County Courthouse on Sept. 16. The well-attended ceremony included a candlelight vigil in memory of those lost to suicide, a moment of silence, and a chance for participants to share stories and memories of loved ones. The evening concluded with a release of sky lanterns along the Susquehanna River. In addition to the lanterns, Kelly Ackley from The Main Link is pictured accepting a check from Valley Walk Against Suicide co-organizer Grant McKean to support suicide awareness activities. The following resources are available for those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or who know someone who might be at risk: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255; Crisis – 1-877-724-7142; Abuse and Rape Crisis Center – (570) 265-5333; Bradford County Office of Mental Health – 1-800-588-1828; The Main Link Warmline – (570) 637-5964 (6-10 p.m.); or 911 if there is an immediate risk of injury or death.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Scientific American

Suicide Rates Rise in a Generation of Black Youth

Suicide is a devastating problem among Black youth, and researchers and mental health professionals are desperate to understand why and how best to address it. A 2018 study found, for instance, that Black children between the ages of five and 12 are about twice as likely to die by suicide as white children of the same age. The urgency to deal with the issue has only grown more acute. A new study found that suicide rates among Black children and adolescents have recently been worsening: between 2003 and 2017, suicides rose in this group, especially among Black girls, whose rate of increase was more than twice as high as that of Black boys.
MENTAL HEALTH
wjct.org

Suicide Rate Among Black Children and Adolescents Remains High. Expert Urges Families To Seek Help

Mental health shouldn't be seen as different from physical health. Think of the brain as just needing some extra attention. "When someone even describes any symptoms around depression or anxiety, there tends to be that pulling back," said Veronica James, founder and CEO of Our Children Our Future in Hollywood. "That really is very unfortunate because it prevents many people from getting the preventive services they need that could also safeguard them from more serious mental disturbances later in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheds#Pandemic#Suicide Rate
KSNT

Rising suicide rate prompts new efforts to address mental health concerns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers met at the Kansas State Capitol Tuesday to discuss new efforts to address the rising suicide rate and mental health concerns in the state. Suicide and mental health have become a more prevalent issue in recent years. Mental health advocates in the state are also seeing...
TOPEKA, KS
suncommunitynews.com

Suicide Prevention Month ends in somber lights

ALBANY | Each year, roughly 1,700 New York lives are lost to suicide. And while the state has one of the lowest suicide rates in the nation and some of the strongest prevention efforts to combat the tragic losses, hundreds of families are left in mourning each year. That’s why...
POLITICS
defendernetwork.com

Black People, the Pandemic and Suicide: Is There a Connection?

Though Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (September) has come and gone, suicide is a problem that impacts us year-round. And yes, suicide is a rapidly growing issue for Black people. Hence, the Defender spoke with several therapists and other professionals who confront this issue almost daily. These include Dr. Xyna Bell,...
HOUSTON, TX
Portland Tribune

Workplace suicides continued to rise in 2019

Truck drivers, retail managers and the military top the list of people who killed themselves at work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people dying by suicide at work rose 1% in 2019, the latest year for which it has statistics, totaling 307 people. 2019 marked...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wallowa.com

Vigil sheds light on suicide prevention awareness

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness recognized Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — which annually falls in September — by shedding light on the issue. The center held a luminary vigil on Thursday, Sept. 30, the final day of the awareness month, by placing hundreds of lit bags — many of them decorated — on the lawn and walkways in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Obesity rates rise among kids and teens during pandemic, new CDC study finds

ALLEGAN, Mich. — More kids and teens have gained weight at an alarming rate throughout the pandemic, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control found. The CDC report said obesity has always been a serious health concern, affecting more than one in six children. But throughout the pandemic, those concerns have started to rise.
ALLEGAN, MI
Denver Post

COVID-19 vaccination rates are on the rise among Denver County teens

Denver Public Schools is reporting a high COVID-19 vaccination rate among eligible teenagers. DPS partnered with Denver Health to set up in-school vaccination clinics where students, staff members, and families can receive the shot. “We are currently located at 18 campuses within DPS,” Denver Health Pediatrician Dr. Steve Federico said....
DENVER, CO
healththoroughfare.com

Obesity Rates Significantly Rise Amid The Pandemic – Here’s Why!

As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected people’s weight as well, among all the other things! Of course, some have taken this opportunity to focus more on their health but for most, the stress of losing jobs and being forced to live a more sedentary life than usual, has meant weight gain too, unfortunately.
FITNESS
Upworthy

Teenager creates eye-opening videos that shatter stereotypes surrounding autism and girls

The most recent data shows that about one in 68 children in the U.S. are affected by autism and boys are four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is marked by communication and social difficulties, sensory processing issues, and inflexible patterns of behavior. Almost everything that researchers have learned about the disorder is based on data derived from studies of boys.
KIDS
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy