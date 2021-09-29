Pandemic sheds light on rising suicide rate among minorities

The Main Link Mental Health Support Center hosted the annual Light the Night event in front of the Bradford County Courthouse on Sept. 16. The well-attended ceremony included a candlelight vigil in memory of those lost to suicide, a moment of silence, and a chance for participants to share stories and memories of loved ones. The evening concluded with a release of sky lanterns along the Susquehanna River. In addition to the lanterns, Kelly Ackley from The Main Link is pictured accepting a check from Valley Walk Against Suicide co-organizer Grant McKean to support suicide awareness activities. The following resources are available for those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or who know someone who might be at risk: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255; Crisis – 1-877-724-7142; Abuse and Rape Crisis Center – (570) 265-5333; Bradford County Office of Mental Health – 1-800-588-1828; The Main Link Warmline – (570) 637-5964 (6-10 p.m.); or 911 if there is an immediate risk of injury or death.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO