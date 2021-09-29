C.R. trip 9/28/21 grouper

A shark and an alligator get in a fight. Yep,in a rare encounter, an alligator and a shark recently butted heads in South Carolina — and not surprisingly, the ocean predator seemed to get the better of the swamp dweller. The incident happened earlier this week in full view of a group of tourists, who were throwing food to the gator when a large shark emerged just feet away, says witness Cory Conlon. After circling the gator a few times, the shark attacked, biting the large reptile on one of its legs, video reveals. The alligator responded by charging the shark, but then — apparently after reconsidering the move — abruptly backed away. Both creatures then went their separate ways, Conlon says. The Shark vs Alligator fight occurred just weeks after a different alligator in South Carolina was captured on video eating a smaller gator.
