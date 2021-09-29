CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Change Theory Test Date With Available Slots?

By Debra Apple
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many reasons to change theory test, but now the main reason is COVID-19. About 210,000 applicants have changed their theory test date in the UK during the lockdown. DVSA website also cancels theory test dates to avoid their coronavirus. All those whose tests have been cancelled or change theory tests are informed by DVSA vis email or text message. DVSA sent an email to everyone whose test date had been changed due to lockdown and gave them a new test date to perform their driving test. When COVID-19 disease arrives and spreads worldwide, the UK government has decided to close all centres and change theory test date in the UK to avoid more coronavirus cases.

#Driving Test#Uk
