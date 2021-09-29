CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”. Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro...

The Independent

Danish artist turns in blank canvases after being given $84,000 in cash for museum artwork

A Danish artist delivered two blank canvases titled “Take the Money and Run” after a Denmark museum lent him $84,000 (£61,986) to incorporate in his commissioned artwork.Jens Haaning was to recreate two of his 2010 artworks for the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, which both depicted the average income of Austria and Denmark residents.The museum’s director Lasse Andersson told CBS News that Haaning was given cash for use in the artwork itself, in addition to personal compensation.“We also have a contract [saying] that the $84,000 to be displayed in the work is not Jens’ and that it must be paid...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
insideedition.com

Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases. A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
DESIGN
Upworthy

Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
MUSEUMS
Houston Chronicle

Fresh Arts takes a fresh approach, making connections between artists

A print of a painting by Daniel Elliott hangs in the Fresh Arts offices. Elliott donated a painting to raise money to assist artists affected by Hurricane Harvey. His home was spared, but his storage unit flooded. Fresh Arts managing director Angela Carranza says the piece was still dripping wet when her group received it. The donation underscores the work of the 501(c)3 nonprofit, which for 20 years has sought ways to support artists in Houston so they can better chase their muse.
HOUSTON, TX
fresnostatenews.com

Artist lectures on socially engaged art

Award-winning artist Ann Hamilton will present her lecture “Art, Connection and Interaction” at. , on Zoom. Registration is free, and the public is invited to participate. In the session, Hamilton will talk about her projects in the context of how art makes connections and promotes interactions among concepts, objects, spaces, and human beings. Her talk will challenge the audience to reconsider their existing perceptions of art through a lens of social engagement. Hamilton’s large-scale multimedia installations, public projects and performance have significantly impacted countless people around the world. The event is part of the Art Education Fall Guest Speaker Series. It is sponsored by The California Arts Project, Fresno State ASI, the Department of Art and Design and the Center for Creativity and the Arts.
FRESNO, CA
ARTnews

The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

A 1920s English Arts and Crafts Estate by the Sea

Price: £3.6 million (US$4.8 million) Sprawled along the rocky beaches of Aldwick Bay in West Sussex England, this striking seaside home pairs quintessential English architecture with modern amenities to create an abode that is simultaneously traditional and modern. Built in the 1920s for W.F. Watson, the one-time chairman of Rolls...
HOME & GARDEN
wspa.com

Negotiation as a Martial Art with Cash Nickerson

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”. More than we probably realize, we all negotiate. Whether it’s as simple as purchasing a car or as complicated as making multi-million-dollar deals. Our next guest is attorney Cash Nickerson, who is one of the nation’s top experts at negotiation. Nickerson also teaches negotiation as a professor at Washington University in St Louis, and now is sharing his 36 years of experience and strategies in a new book that combines the art of making deals and the discipline of martial arts. The new book is called “Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange. Welcome, Cash Nickerson.
ARTS
goodhousekeeping.com

How to make Danish pastries

Originating in Austria and taken over to Denmark in the 1800s by chefs, Danish pastries are a patisserie staple. If you want to take your baking to the next level, making a batch of Danish pastries from scratch is one of the ultimate ways to test your skills and impress your friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pottery is art and therapy for artist

Alisha Washington may not have fallen in love with pottery were it not for a brother/sister rivalry. Washington’s older brother was attending Vanderbilt University several years ago and showed her some pieces he created in a pottery class. It piqued her interest. “This is really, really cool,” Washington recalled saying....
DECATUR, GA
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Dirt

Norney Grange: A Dreamy Arts and Crafts House by C.F.A. Voysey

Click here to read the full article. “If one were asked to sum up in a few words the scope and purposes of Mr. Voysey’s work, one might say that it consists mainly in the application of serenely sane, practical and rational ideas to home making.” — architect M.H. Baillie-Scott, The Studio magazine, 1908 Located in Surrey, about an hour’s drive southwest of London, the house known as Norney Grange was designed by one of the greatest English architects of all time, Charles Francis Annesley Voysey (1857-1941). While he mostly produced large country houses in the Arts and Crafts style, his influence can...
HOME & GARDEN
