Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

Award-winning artist Ann Hamilton will present her lecture “Art, Connection and Interaction” at. , on Zoom. Registration is free, and the public is invited to participate. In the session, Hamilton will talk about her projects in the context of how art makes connections and promotes interactions among concepts, objects, spaces, and human beings. Her talk will challenge the audience to reconsider their existing perceptions of art through a lens of social engagement. Hamilton’s large-scale multimedia installations, public projects and performance have significantly impacted countless people around the world. The event is part of the Art Education Fall Guest Speaker Series. It is sponsored by The California Arts Project, Fresno State ASI, the Department of Art and Design and the Center for Creativity and the Arts.
