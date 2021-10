Porto coach Sergio Conceicao says they'll play to win against Liverpool tonight. Porto host Liverpool in the second game of their Champions League group. Conceicao said: "The responsibility is always maximum. If you ask the fans or directors that question, they don't think the same way, we always have the pressure to win. We are aware of the difficulty and balance of the group, but we are in a big club and every moment is important to decide a game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO