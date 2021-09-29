CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lane County, OR

Lane County Recognizes Indigenous People’s Day; Hospitalization Surge for Lane County; LCSO Seeks Suspect; Kate Brown Updates Booster Info; Banner Artist Revealed

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lane County Board of Commissioners has declared the second Monday in October as indigenous people’s day. Lane County board Chair Joe Berney says in spite of the information taught to us as children the continent was thriving with vibrant indigenous cultures long before the arrival of Europeans and that includes Lane County. Berney says this declaration is one step toward recognizing the many contributions indigenous people have made to our community. The declaration was brought forward at the request of the Board of County Commissioners and was drafted with help from indigenous community leaders. The declaration reads, in part, quote “Lane County shall utilize the second Monday in October as an opportunity to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of indigenous people of this land, to celebrate the thriving cultures and values of the indigenous Peoples of our region, and to stand in solidarity with indigenous people everywhere.” End quote. The declaration follows other cities and the state of Oregon in recognizing indigenous people’s day.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane County, OR
Society
City
Florence, OR
Florence, OR
Government
County
Lane County, OR
City
Veneta, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Lane County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
The Hill

Biden pushes benefits of COVID-19 vaccine mandates: 'These requirements work'

President Biden on Thursday aggressively lobbied for vaccine requirements as an effective tool to end the pandemic, arguing mandates had become necessary to turn the corner on the pandemic. "These requirements work. And as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy