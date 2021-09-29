Lane County Recognizes Indigenous People’s Day; Hospitalization Surge for Lane County; LCSO Seeks Suspect; Kate Brown Updates Booster Info; Banner Artist Revealed

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has declared the second Monday in October as indigenous people’s day. Lane County board Chair Joe Berney says in spite of the information taught to us as children the continent was thriving with vibrant indigenous cultures long before the arrival of Europeans and that includes Lane County. Berney says this declaration is one step toward recognizing the many contributions indigenous people have made to our community. The declaration was brought forward at the request of the Board of County Commissioners and was drafted with help from indigenous community leaders. The declaration reads, in part, quote “Lane County shall utilize the second Monday in October as an opportunity to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of indigenous people of this land, to celebrate the thriving cultures and values of the indigenous Peoples of our region, and to stand in solidarity with indigenous people everywhere.” End quote. The declaration follows other cities and the state of Oregon in recognizing indigenous people’s day.