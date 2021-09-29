CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis ‘stain on our conscience’

ABQJournal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience,” the United Nations humanitarian chief said, as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. In an interview...

