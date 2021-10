Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool must be wary of a Porto team seeking to avenge recent routs in the Champions League when they return to the Estádio do Dragão. Klopp’s team have scored nine goals on their last two visits to the Portuguese club and their 5-0 win in 2018 remains Porto’s heaviest home defeat in European competition. Liverpool, who have never lost in eight meetings with Porto, recorded another emphatic away victory in the quarter-finals the following season, winning 4-1 en route to lifting the trophy for a sixth time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO