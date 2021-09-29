CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Norway charges professor with violating sanctions on Iran

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBfNnaF00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A German-Iranian professor at a Norwegian technical university was charged Wednesday with violating sanctions on Iran by inviting four guest researchers from the Islamic Republic and giving them access to a laboratory.

A Norwegian prosecutor said the visiting researchers had access to knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that during the period from February 2018 to 2019 the professor, who was not identified, invited four Iranian researchers to NTNU university in Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third largest city. The duration of the guests’ stay varied.

“The serious thing here is that people from Iran had access to knowledge, and this is knowledge that could be useful to Iran’s nuclear program. We do not say that it is, but it is the potential danger here that is serious,” prosecutor Frederik Ranke told NRK.

Ranke said the professor was charged with violating the Iran sanctions, export control regulations and Norway’s data breach legislation. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Non-European Union member Norway has adhered to all U.N. Security Council resolutions on Iran’s nuclear program and has supported EU restrictive measures against Iran for a number of years.

According to his Norwegian lawyer, the professor denies wrongdoing. Lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told NRK that is client has left Norway but is willing to return to stand trial.

“There is nothing in the information they have received and the projects they have worked on that enables them to contribute to the nuclear industry in any way,” Risnes told NRK.

PST, Norway’s domestic security agency, suspected the professor of having contributed to a data breach by giving others unauthorized access to a computer system, NRK said.

The actual data breach occurred when a program — given by one of the guest researchers — was installed. He could then retrieve data, even if he was not affiliated with NTNU, according to Ranke.

Bjarne Foss, head of the engineering cybernetics department at NTNU, told the university newspaper that the professor and the Iranian guest researchers “used a special lab, called the nano-mechanical lab, relatively intensively over a short period.”

The paper said that one can do advanced analyses of the properties of various metal alloys, such as their strength and hardness, in the lab.

After learning this, university officials contacted PST in early 2019, the Universitetsavisa said.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S....
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Professor#Ap#German#Norwegian#Nrk#Iranian#Ntnu University#Scandinavian#Non European Union#U N Security Council#Eu#Pst
The Independent

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus. Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
bloomberglaw.com

Ethereum Expert Admits to Violating North Korea Sanctions (1)

A cryptocurrency expert pleaded guilty to helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions just before he was to go to trial. cryptocurrency scientist, had been scheduled to go on trial Monday. But he instead appeared before U.S. District Judge. P. Kevin Castel. in Manhattan and admitted to one count of conspiracy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
decrypt.co

Ethereum Dev Virgil Griffith Pleads Guilty on North Korea Sanctions Charge

Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith has today pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy in an agreement with federal prosecutors. His trial was to begin today in New York. Griffith was arrested in November 2019 after traveling to the North Korean capital Pyongyang and giving a talk at a blockchain conference there. Facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison over conspiracy to violate the Emergency Economy Powers Act, Griffith reportedly took a plea deal that would see him face a maximum of six and a half years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
The Independent

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy. The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
CoinTelegraph

ETH developer pleads guilty for conspiracy to violate sanctions laws

Ethereum (ETH) developer Virgil Griffith has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he conspired with North Korea to violate United States sanctions law. On Monday, Griffith pleaded guilty in New York to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which forbids U.S. citizens from exporting technology and intellectual property to communist countries. As part of the plea deal, Griffith could face up to six-and-a-half years in prison. Formal sentencing is expected to commence in January 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

603K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy