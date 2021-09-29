CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Florida HS football player collapses, dies during practice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — A high school football player collapsed during football practice in north Florida and later died, officials said.

The player was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening, where he died, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Citrus High School Principal Laura Mason.

“We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable,” Mason said in the statement.

She said the school will be offering counseling and support to students and staff.

The Citrus County School District announced that the school has canceled its junior varsity game against Crystal River on Wednesday and Friday night’s varsity game against Leesburg.

The student’s name or a cause of death was know immediately released.

Inverness is north of Tampa, on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Brandilene Miller
8d ago

My sincere condolencences to that player's FAMILY, may he REST IN PEACE...may they find COMFORT in the Words of of GOD. PPL, we have "GOT TO: COME 2GETHER/STOP THIS KILLING!

William VanSchoick
6d ago

Our Bowling league had a moment of silence in honor of young man we did not know. Prayers for the family and just so young. Hopefully parents have peace in this.

