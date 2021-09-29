Florida HS football player collapses, dies during practice

INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — A high school football player collapsed during football practice in north Florida and later died, officials said.

The player was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening, where he died, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Citrus High School Principal Laura Mason.

“We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable,” Mason said in the statement.

She said the school will be offering counseling and support to students and staff.

The Citrus County School District announced that the school has canceled its junior varsity game against Crystal River on Wednesday and Friday night’s varsity game against Leesburg.

The student’s name or a cause of death was know immediately released.

Inverness is north of Tampa, on Florida’s Gulf Coast.