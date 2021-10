Before you jump into a feisty Twitter thread about Sora being the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, you may eventually see a warning about the potentially heated conversation. Today, the company said it's testing a "Heads Up" feature on iOS and Android that'll serve as a helpful PSA. (Twitter said it was in the works a few weeks ago.) On top of the intensity warning, there's also a screen that highlights a few golden rules of online conversations: remember there's a person on the other side; focus on facts; and consider the value of different opinions, which could help strengthen your perspective.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO