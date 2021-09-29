CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Dems decry GOP lawsuits over noncitizen voting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s top Democrats say they are not surprised by the lawsuits filed by the Republican National Committee against two cities that would allow noncitizens to vote on local issues.

A statement issued late Tuesday on behalf of Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, state Senate leader Becca Ballint and House Speaker Jill Krowinski says Vermont has a strong bipartisan track record of making it easier for people to vote in the state.

The GOP lawsuits are asking the courts to block noncitizen voting plans in Montpelier and Winooski that were authorized by the Legislature earlier this year. The lawsuits say the Vermont Constitution says voters must be U.S. citizens.

“Voters in Montpelier and Winooski came out in favor of expanding voter access in their communities, and the legislature, after rigorous debate and deliberation, supported their ability to regulate their own local elections in this way,” the statement said.

