CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Breeding population of invasive bug found in Massachusetts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBfMAOF00

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — A small breeding population of an invasive insect that can damage native trees and crops has been found in Massachusetts for the first time, state agricultural officials said.

The spotted lanternfly population was found in Fitchburg, close to where a lanternfly nymph was reported earlier this summer, according to a statement Tuesday from the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

The infestation is limited to a single cluster of three trees, and inspectors are extensively surveying the area. While individual lanternflies have been found in several areas of the state in recent years, this is the first evidence that Massachusetts has a breeding population, the agency said.

“The spotted lanternfly can have devastating impacts on Massachusetts’ agricultural industry, including on a number of farms and orchards in this part of the state that we want to protect from this pest,” agency Commissioner John Lebeaux said in a statement.

The origin of the infestation is unclear because the insects, native to Asia, can hitch a ride on vehicles and trains, or on interstate shipments of agricultural and landscaping products.

They attack many different trees, including maples and walnuts, as well as shrubs and vines, and have the potential to damage a range of agricultural products, including apples, peaches, grapes, hops and ornamental plants.

Lebeaux urged the public to report sightings of the bug to the state — both the gray adult insects that are about one-inch (2 centimeters) long with black spots and red underwings, as well as the inch-long, yellowish-brown, rectangular egg masses.

The insects were first found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania and have since been detected in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con ’21 to learn “the uncensored truth” about COVID-19 vaccines. Participants traveled from around the country to a Wisconsin Dells resort for a sold-out convention that was, in fact, a sea of misinformation and...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped over week in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Hospitals are getting some relief from COVID-19 with a drop of more than a quarter in patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Hospitalizations across Maine dropped from 211 last Friday to 152 on Thursday, a decline of 28%, the Bangor Daily News reported. But the amount of decrease varied from hospital to hospital.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Fitchburg, MA
Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
City
Fitchburg, MA
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Drivers urged to be alert for deer, other wildlife

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are urging drivers to be on alert for deer and other wildlife this fall. From October through December, there’s a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a statement. That time frame includes mating seasons, hunting seasons and fall harvests, which will prompt deer to roam in search of food and new hiding places, the statement said.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Ap
The Associated Press

Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think social media companies, and the people that use them, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. But few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible, according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Manchin: FCC providing $53.5M to expand WVa broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia broadband service provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million during the next decade to expand broadband access across the state, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced. The funds are from the first round of the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, said Manchin, D-WVa. BroadbandNow...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Ski lodge, church join list of endangered historic places

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Preservation has added a historic church and a shuttered ski lodge to its list of most endangered historic places in the state. New entries on the nonprofit organization’s annual list, released Thursday, included First Congregational Church in East Machias and the Sugarloaf Summit Lodge in Carrabassett Valley.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

603K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy