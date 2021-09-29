CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Cover picture for the articleThe new-look Carolina Panthers take on the suddenly surging Dallas Cowboys in a Week 4 showdown. Both teams are on the rise, with the Panthers a surprising 3-0 on the season and the Cowboys coming off a dismantling of their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Which team will continue their upward trajectory? Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, the TV channel, how to listen, and how to live stream this Week 4 matchup, as well as a Panthers vs. Cowboys prediction.

