Your AL wild-card breakdown for Wednesday, Sept. 29: What the Red Sox need to do to make the playoffs

By Alex Speier
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour daily primer on where everything stands in the American League wild-card race:. LAST NIGHT: The Yankees solidified their position atop the race with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays. They’re now two games clear of the Red Sox for the top spot, 2½ games ahead of the Mariners, and three games clear of the Blue Jays with five games remaining. If it’s not yet time for them to ice champagne, they should at least be stocking up, with their magic number at 3.

ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Zac Lowther
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox lose to Orioles again, tied for second AL wild card

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were dealt another blow in their postseason push by last-place Baltimore, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of the Orioles’ 6-2 win Thursday night. Baltimore has lost 107 games this year but took two of three in this...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Yankees thump Red Sox to inch closer in AL wild-card race

BOSTON — In this maddeningly inconsistent year, why wouldn’t the Yankees go into Fenway Park to face the hottest team in the American League and come away with one of their most resounding victories of the season?. The Yankees kicked off their season-defining nine-game stretch to close out the season...
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Yankees sweep Red Sox to take AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. Judge was given new life after foul-tipping a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox still have best playoff odds among AL Wild Card contenders

A frustrating weekend at Fenway Park was agonizing for Boston Red Sox fans but getting swept by the New York Yankees was hardly a fatal blow to the team’s playoff chances. The three-game losing streak drops Boston one game behind New York and only one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the standings. The Red Sox had an opportunity to essentially lock up the top Wild Card spot in a pivotal series but instead, they are left battling for their postseason lives.
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Yankees Lead Tight AL Wild-Card Race over Red Sox, M's

The New York Yankees recorded their ninth consecutive game with four runs or more Thursday, knocking off Toronto and retaining the lead in a tight AL Wild Card race over Boston and Seattle. The Bronx Bombers lit up the scoreboard as Aaron Judge went 2-3, including a 455-foot homer (his 38th of the season), on the way to a 6-2 drubbing of the Blue Jays.
MLB
Boston Globe

Red Sox part ways with Triple A manager Billy McMillon

The Red Sox have relieved Worcester manager Billy McMillon of his duties, according to multiple sources. McMillon spent three seasons as the Red Sox Triple A manager, and guided the WooSox to a 74-54 mark this year. McMillon, 49, also had stops as a manager at Class A Greenville (2010-11), High A Salem (2012-13) and Double A Portland (2014-15).
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings: Red Sox tie Yankees atop AL wild card; Dodgers still alive for NL West title

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Sunday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams in place, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.
MLB

