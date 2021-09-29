Your AL wild-card breakdown for Wednesday, Sept. 29: What the Red Sox need to do to make the playoffs

Your daily primer on where everything stands in the American League wild-card race:. LAST NIGHT: The Yankees solidified their position atop the race with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays. They’re now two games clear of the Red Sox for the top spot, 2½ games ahead of the Mariners, and three games clear of the Blue Jays with five games remaining. If it’s not yet time for them to ice champagne, they should at least be stocking up, with their magic number at 3.