CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

South Africa could come off the red list next week

By Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa could finally be on the verge of moving to the “low risk” travel category after seven months in the red. UK and South African government scientific experts met on Monday to discuss the latest data and trends around Covid. “The insights provided will feed into the next review...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

COVID: Six new travel destinations deemed ‘very high’ risk

(CNN) — The alpine nation of Austria and the Caribbean island of Barbados were deemed “very high” risk travel destinations on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two locations join four other new additions to the Level 4 category on the CDC’s regularly updated list...
TRAVEL
godsavethepoints.com

Breaking: US Will Announce End Of Travel Bans On Monday

Skepticism is fairly warranted at this point, but the United States will finally drop blanket travel bans in place for visitors from the UK and Europe. A press conference is scheduled at the White House for Monday (today), to unveil the new plans. Ahead of the exciting announcement, here’s what...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Countries#South African#Covid#British#Sa#The House Of Commons#Telegraph
The Independent

Australia to lift 18-month COVID-19 travel ban next month

Australia has outlined plans to lift a pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November. But no date has yet been set for welcoming international tourists back.Travel restrictions that have trapped most Australians and permanent residents at home over the past 18 months would be removed when 80% of the population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.Australia introduced some of the toughest travel restrictions of any democracy in the world on people entering and leaving the island nation on March 20 last year. Most Australians have had to argue...
TRAVEL
BBC

United Rugby Championship: South Africa home matches could be relocated

United Rugby Championship bosses have put contingency plans in place to play home matches for South Africa sides in Europe in November and December. Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre are scheduled to be the first northern hemisphere sides in the URC to travel to South Africa at the end of the year.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Country
Egypt
OilPrice.com

Rich Countries Could Help Finance South Africa’s Coal Exit

Representatives of the United States, the European Union, the UK, France, and Germany are meeting with South Africa’s top government officials to discuss a potential climate agreement and ways to help fund the African country’s transition away from coal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources with knowledge of the developments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Foreign Office drops warning against travel for more than 30 countries

Hundreds of thousands of travellers and much of the travel industry are celebrating a Foreign Office decision to remove advice against travel to more than 30 countries.Until now the FCDO has warned against non-essential travel to nations such as Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia “based on the current assessment on Covid-19 risks”. The warning has been in place even for nations with low infection rates and no variants of concern, and is at odds with the Department for Transport’s (DfT) assessment of risk from travellers returning from such countries.The Foreign Office is expected no longer to advise against travel to...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel UK update – live: South Africa and Mexico predicted to move off red list as traffic lights simplified

Yesterday, the UK’s traffic light system was scrapped in favour of a simpler two-list system: one red list, and the “rest of the world” (ROW).The first review of the red list since the changes were announced is anticipated for later this week - the government has not confirmed a date, but an update is expected this Wednesday or Thursday, 6 or 7 October.As such, industry figures and media alike have been making their predictions for countries that could come off the red list - with data analysts favouring Argentina, Chile, South Africa and possibly Mexico as movers.In other news,...
TRAVEL
nitravelnews.com

New Red List and Non Red List Rules Come into Force Across UK Today

The new Red List and Non-Red List for travel has come into force today (October 4) across the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland. The UK’s traffic light system involving Green, Amber and Red lists has been scrapped, with destinations now categorised as either on the Red List or not.
TRAVEL
Rough Guides

Discover South Africa’s Northern Cape off the beaten track

The unique Northern Cape - South Africa’s largest and most dispersed province - is something of a lesser-visited region. It’s also South Africa’s least populated province, blessed with a landscape of dramatic red dunes, South Africa’s longest river, and a host of desert miracles - sweeping carpets of dazzling wildflowers blooming improbably from the dry earth; glittering diamonds dug from dirt; nature reserves that are as culturally important as they are ecologically significant. All of which adds up to a destination that truly rewards travellers looking for off-the-beaten-track experiences of a lifetime. Indeed, given its sheer size and the scattered nature of its sites and settlements, it’s fair to say that not a whole lot is actually on the beaten track. From awe-inspiring adventure activities, to epic wildlife-watching opportunities; from lesser-visited cultural gems, to literal gems (this is, after all, diamond territory), the Northern Cape offers independent-minded travellers an abundance of bucket list-level things to see and do.
LIFESTYLE
Martha's Vineyard Times

From Chilmark to South Africa

Kara Taylor had a very busy summer at her Chilmark gallery. Not only did she show her own work, she hosted two different exhibits featuring the paintings of other artists. In early August, the gallery was devoted to the work of Ndume Olatushani, a painter who spent two decades on death row in Tennessee before being exonerated in 2012. The MV BLM (Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter) group wanted to help Olatushani, and to raise money for the Free Pervis Payne Campaign and the Innocence Project, so they asked Taylor if they could use her gallery for the exhibit and fundraiser, and she accepted enthusiastically.
CHILMARK, MA
The Independent

French fishermen threaten Christmas blockade of UK imports and supplies in post-Brexit row

French fishermen have reportedly threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to Britain in an escalation of the ongoing Brexit row.They warned that they will blockade the port of Calais and the Channel Tunnel if negotiations over fishing licences fail.Brits “will not have so many nice things to eat” at Christmas if the issues aren’t resolved, one French official said. Only 12 twelve small French boats have been granted the licence to fish in its territorial waters out of 47 applications. French fisherman have now accused the UK of failing to grant them enough permits to make a living....
ECONOMY
BBC

Coronavirus travel advice eased for 32 countries

Britons will no longer be advised to avoid holidays to 32 destinations, including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia, the Foreign Office has said. The change should make it easier for people visiting these locations to obtain travel insurance. These destinations were not on the government's red list, but the Foreign...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers 25 questions amid latest rule changes

The Independent’s travel correspondent is normally to be found scanning the horizon from the bridge of a close friend’s superyacht. But he put the binoculars down for long enough to tackle your urgent travel questions.Red list ruminationsQ: I’m a British citizen, double vaccinated with Pfizer, and about to relocate from Ecuador – which is a red list country – to England. I have four linked questions.1 Is this status likely to change in the next few weeks?2 Am I allowed to fly from Ecuador to Spain and stay there for 10 days before going to the UK?3 Would I still...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy