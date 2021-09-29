Kate Middleton Looks Great in This Totally Unexpected Color
Kate Middleton kicked off her visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William in an eye-catching jewel-toned ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a vibrant purple pantsuit by Emilia Wickstead paired with a black turtleneck sweater and matching suede pumps for her visit to Derry-Londonderry. Kate wore her hair styled up in a voluminous ponytail and kept her accessories minimal for the day, opting for silver hoop earrings, a sleek belt, and a leather clutch to complete the look. The appearance follows the duchess's dramatic arrival yesterday at the No Time to Die premiere at Royal Albert Hall, where she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown.www.harpersbazaar.com
