Padres' Ryan Weathers: Spot start on tap

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Weathers will start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports. After a run of rough starts following the All-Star break, Weathers was dropped from the rotation in late August and has spent the past month in the bullpen. He's achieved better results while working in a low-leverage role (one earned run allowed, 8:1 K:BB in 8.1 innings), but Weathers will be moved back to the rotation out of necessity for the final week of the season with Chris Paddack (elbow) and Blake Snell (groin) on the shelf and Jake Arrieta no longer with the organization. Weathers will be pitching on three days' rest after covering two innings in relief Saturday versus Atlanta, so he likely won't be asked to work especially deep into Wednesday's start.