Brewers' Luis Urias: Slugs 22nd homer
Urias went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Cardinals. Urias took Adam Wainwright yard in the fourth inning to record his 22nd home run of the season. He has been particularly productive across his last 10 games, going yard twice while driving in eight and scoring four runs. Urias has shown significant progress at the plate this season, racking up a career-high 22 home runs while also posting a .340 wOBA and 111 wRC+ across 557 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
