CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UK Labour chief woos voters, tackles critics amid govt woes

By JILL LAWLESS
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEI9V_0cBfFze300
Britain Labour Party Leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

BRIGHTON, England — (AP) — The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party took aim Wednesday at a Conservative government that has presided over empty gas pumps and one of Europe’s worst coronavirus death tolls — but still holds a lead over Labour in most opinion polls.

That sums up the dilemma for Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has struggled to break through to a largely indifferent public despite the many problems besetting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration.

Starmer sought to change that with a hefty speech at the party’s annual conference in the seaside English city of Brighton, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after a decade of election disappointments. He argued that his personal story — a working-class lad who went to law school and became a public prosecutor — made him a better leader than posh, blustering Johnson, whom he dismissed as “a trickster who has performed his one trick.”

“I don’t think Boris Johnson is a bad man,” Starmer said. “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show.”

Labour has been out of office since 2010, a decade that has brought the country three Conservative prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson.

Johnson’s Conservatives won a thumping 80-seat majority in Parliament in December 2019 by winning over voters in post-industrial northern England towns who had voted Labour for decades but felt neglected by successive governments. Those areas also voted strongly to leave the European Union, a cause Johnson championed and Labour largely opposed.

Starmer wants to win those voters back by showing that Labour is not the party of urban left-wingers its detractors like to depict. In his speech, he tackled many voters’ biggest concern about Labour — that the social democratic party will hike taxes and hobble the economy.

“Too often in the history of this party, our dream of the good society falls foul of the belief that we will not run a strong economy,” he said. “But you don’t get one without the other."

He promised to improve workers’ conditions and the economy with “the blessing of British business,” in a step back from the class-conflict rhetoric of the party’s left wing.

A 59-year-old former national chief prosecutor, Starmer was elected Labour leader in April 2020 to replace hard-left leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had led the party to two heavy election defeats in 2017 and 2019 and was accused by critics of tolerating anti-Semitism in party ranksa.

Yet Starmer has struggled to make an impact while the country’s attention was consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 135,000 people in Britain dead -- the highest death toll in Europe after Russia. In recent days a fuel-supply crisis triggered by a truck-driver shortage has shut down thousands of gas stations and led to long lines of frustrated motorists around the country.

Starmer said that made a mockery of Johnson's promise to “level up” the country by spreading economic opportunity.

“Level up? You can’t even fill up," he said.

The televised speech to hundreds of party members was Starmer's attempt to break with the Corbyn era and set out his own vision of a party in touch with mainstream voters.

But Starmer remains caught between fueding Labour camps. Many Labour members think the party must veer to the center to win, as it did under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who won three successive election victories. But Corbyn’s still-numerous supporters loathe Blair and want Starmer to stick to his predecessor’s socialist policies of nationalization and spending hikes.

Labour's splits were clear as Starmer was sporadically heckled during a speech that lasted almost 90 minutes. Starmer spoke beyond the room to the wider British public, taking aim at both the Conservative government and critics within his own party.

He depicted Johnson's administration as a chumocracy that awarded its friends with contracts while inequality in British society grew — something he linked to the country’s high coronavirus toll.

“There were cracks in British society and COVID seeped into them,” Starmer said.

He took on his hecklers by asking delegates whether they preferred “shouting slogans or changing lives.” He also set out a series of election-style promises to improve social care, education, working conditions and innovation and to fight climate change.

Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election until 2024, though many expect Johnson to call one at least a year sooner. The governing Tories hold their own four-day convention in Manchester starting Sunday.

Some Labour members were convinced by the heartfelt, policy-heavy speech from a leader often depicted as staid and dull.

“I think he's going the right way,” said Katherine Harlow, a member of Labour's youth wing. “I think he's still got to do a lot to win over the left, but if he focuses on young people and giving us what we need, I think a lot of people will be persuaded by it.”

But Starmer's speech didn't sit well with all of Corbyn's supporters.

“I was disgusted by it,” said Sandra Wyman, a delegate from Leeds in northern England. “I'm very proud to be a socialist. And I feel like an endangered species at this conference.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant Government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
The Independent

What Boris Johnson said in his conference speech – and what he really meant

What Boris Johnson said: Let’s get on with the job.What he actually meant: Stop clapping. I love it, obviously; it’s why I’m here. But I need to give the impression of knowing what I’m doing and of wanting urgently to get on with it.What he said: You, all of you, and everybody watching, made this rollout possible; you each made each other safer, so perhaps we should all thank each other. Go on – try a cautious fist bump, because it’s OK now.What he meant: It wasn’t OK when I boasted about shaking hands at the start of this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says living on £82,000 salary is ‘really grim’

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. "Because we are embarking now on the change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy," Johnson will say, vowing no return to the pre-Brexit model of "uncontrolled immigration". 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK's economic woes

Empty gas pumps, worker shortages, gaps on store shelves. It's an autumn of inconvenience in Britain, if not quite a winter of discontent.But this week, Boris Johnson is in his element. The prime minister has shut his problems outside during the Conservative Party’s annual conference, speaking to supportive crowds, posing for selfies and clowning around on a bicycle inside a vast convention center in Manchester Johnson ends the four-day conference Wednesday with a speech promising that Britain will emerge from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic as a stronger, more dynamic country — even if the road is slightly rocky.“There...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Nationalization#Uk#Ap#English#Conservatives#Parliament#The European Union
AFP

COP26 president denies UK rift over climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pointman for the COP26 climate summit insisted Tuesday that his own Conservative party was on board with the ambition of saving the planet. COP26 president Alok Sharma said that despite grumbling on the party's right wing at its annual conference, MPs all saw the potential for a green economic revolution. "Sometimes people don't perceive the Conservatives as leading on this," the former business minister said on the sidelines of the conference in Manchester, northwest England. "Cabinet colleagues actually understand why it's vitally important to get this right," he said, ahead of the two-week COP26 summit in Scotland starting on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Joe Biden to stay out of Northern Ireland talks

The UK's Brexit minister has warned Joe Biden to stay out Northern Ireland Brexit talks, branding the president no more than an "interested observer". Last month Mr Biden told Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – warning that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Tories are losing their grip as the party of ‘law and order’

It is “crime day” at the Tory conference, normally one when the party feels on strong ground, knowing its tough stance appeals to both activists inside the hall and many voters outside it. Yet the mood of Tory members here in Manchester is jittery on this issue. A revealing message on the screen in the conference hall reminded them that “we are the party of law and order”, just in case they weren’t sure. There is grassroots restlessness about Priti Patel’s failure, despite her sometimes desperate rhetoric, to stem the flow of refugees and migrants crossing the Channel in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Breaking With the Left, Labour's Starmer Promises to Win Back UK Voters

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer promised on Wednesday to win back voters lost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by prioritising key workers and balancing the books, a break with leftist supporters who heckled him during a conference speech. After a low-key conference in the southern...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Labour Conference 2021 – live: Starmer wins vote on controversial reforms amid criticism from Burnham

Sir Keir Starmer has narrowly won a vote at Labour’s conference in Brighton over controversial reforms over how the party’s future leaders are elected.Despite having been forced to significantly water down the plans following a backlash from unions and the Labour left, Sir Keir hailed his victory on a set of varying reforms – including the introduction of a fully independent complaints process in response to the EHRC’s report on antisemitism – as “crucial step forward” in the party’s efforts to “face the public and win the next general election”.The narrowly-avoided defeat would have marked a third embarrassment for...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Labour needs to find a way to connect with voters

Keir Starmer should neither dance on Boris Johnson’s grave nor hit the public with a welter of policies (Labour should be approaching its party conference with hope, not despair, 21 September). He should only connect. Over the past 18 months, few people have woken up in a sweat worrying about statues or free speech in colleges. We’ve been worried about our families and our health, how to support people on low incomes, the challenges facing kids in school and students in colleges, and the essential workers and services we rely on. We care about what’s been happening in care homes and the supplies of food to shops – the foundational economy that we all rely on.
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Drive for Britain! UK scrambles for truckers amid supply woe

LONDON — British energy firms are rationing supplies of gasoline and closing some petrol pumps — the latest in a string of shortages that have seen McDonald’s take milkshakes off the menu, KFC run short of chicken and gaps appear on supermarket shelves. A big factor behind the problems is...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Romania faces political crisis as MPs collapse government

The Romanian government of liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu was ousted by a no-confidence vote among MPs on Tuesday, threatening fresh political instability in one of the EU's poorest states. The two parties put aside their normal enmity to vote for the motion, and were joined by the far-right AUR. Centre-right President Klaus Iohannnis now has the job of naming a new prime minister and said he would consult with political parties to that end next week.
WORLD
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Conservative councillor suspended after being linked to far-right organisation

A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the party after being linked with a far-right, white nationalist organisation by an anti-racist campaign group.Worthing councillor Tim Wills was alleged to be a supporter of Patriotic Alternative (PA) – a group that claims to want to preserve the “indigenous population” of the UK.The organisation was founded by Mark Collett, a former publicity director for the British National Party (BNP), in 2019. The far-right group has also been accused of presenting migrants as a “threat to the survival of white society”.Cllr Wills, who represents Marine Ward, Worthing, joined a regional PA chat group...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy