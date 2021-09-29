Steven M.Wilcoxson — UPDATED

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSteven M.Wilcoxson, 67, Pierceton, passed from life to life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family and is now at home with his Savior. Born April 6, 1954, Steve was born to Jack E. and Betty L. (Smith) Wilcoxson in Warsaw. On June 28, 1975, he married the love of his life, Debbie (Metzger) Wilcoxson. Steve considered it the joy of his life to devote himself steadfastly to Deb for 46 years of marriage and, together with Deb, to have raised three beautiful children who, for both of them, brought indescribable pride; Matt (Kim) Wilcoxson, Stephanie (Jamie) Stump, and Mike (Courtney) Wilcoxson. A third-generation water well driller, Steve was a self-employed owner/operator in well drilling, excavation and construction for over 40 years.

