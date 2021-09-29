CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Role of Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Their Worldwide Regulations

By Ernest Hamilton
Tech Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt that cryptocurrencies are becoming an increasingly popular asset around the world. With every passing day, crypto is not only making its way to the public sectors but more and more people are hopping on its bandwagon to explore the new concept. One of the most significant reasons for the popularity of crypto is its usability. It is not only used for investment and trading purposes but is also used for payments and transactions around the world. This makes it an even more exciting prospect in the world of finances.

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

SHIB coin: why is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency surging?

It’s been a good week for cryptocurrency traders. On Wednesday, Bitcoin surged to a five-month high of $55,735.52, according to CoinDesk. The main reason? CNBC reports that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler both confirmed they don’t have plans to restrict cryptocurrency trading. But...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's regulator asks local exchange not to launch new rapeseed contract

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Friday directed the local National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) not to launch a new rapeseed contract until further orders. For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new position would be allowed in rapeseed,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency Exchange#Decentralized Exchange#Pros And Cons#Kyc
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
u.today

Shiba Inu Becomes Most-Traded Cryptocurrency on Coinbase

Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin knock-off, has become the most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase in less than a month after it was listed on the leading U.S. exchange. SHIB's 24-hour trading volume is currently sitting at $1.3 billion, gaining a comfortable lead over Bitcoin with $774 million. After soaring over 80%...
MARKETS
u.today

Steve Hanke Predicts Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Breaks into Top 20 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top 5 news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CIO of the Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, said that the fund owns "some coins." She noted, however, that the crypto itself is less interesting than DeFi technology and solutions, emphasizing that the fund is looking forward to exploring the decentralized technologies industry. While the Soros Fund is getting more into crypto, it is steering clear of investing in China. Previously, Soros vocally criticized the Chinese government’s policies as irrational, saying that investors cannot feel safe while investing in the country's economy.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
investing.com

Nuclear Potential For Cryptocurrencies Escalates As Regulators Tip Their Hands

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Leading cryptos were leaning lower then rallied as October began. Governments have shown their hand; an inconsistent approach from the SEC. Stops required as downside could get ugly. Cryptocurrencies have gripped the attention of many market participants. Nothing puts the spotlight on an...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Singapore Bullish On Crypto, Grants License To Two Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Singapore’s MAS issues full licensure approval for DBS Vickers (DBSV) and Independent Reserve to provide digital payment token services. Other cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses are still under “in principle approval.”. Industry players are however hopeful that Singapore’s move is for the best as the country has been becoming more crypto-friendly.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Elon Musk is against the US government regulating cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the U.S. government should avoid regulating the crypto industry. At the Code Conference in California, Musk did not hesitate to air his views about the U.S. government trying to regulate cryptos. Musk's message clearly stated that the U.S. government should steer clear...
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

Uzbekistan Warns Citizens to Avoid Unlicensed Cryptocurrency Exchanges

A government agency in Uzbekistan has published a list of unauthorized crypto exchanges that residents of the country have been advised to avoid. The trading platforms collect personal data and bear no responsibility for the cryptocurrency transactions, officials have warned. Authorities in Uzbekistan Blacklist ‘Unofficial’ Crypto Exchanges. The National Agency...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk says cryptocurrency regulators should 'do nothing' and 'let it fly'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that governments should stay out of regulating the cryptocurrency market. "It is not possible to, I think, destroy crypto," Musk told New York Times columnist Kara Swisher during the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. "But it is possible for governments to slow down its advancement."
STOCKS
investing.com

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global said on Sunday it had stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would end contracts with mainland clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations. China's regulators intensified a crackdown on Friday, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Indonesia allows trading in cryptocurrencies, but will ‘tighten’ regulations

While China sent the entire cryptocurrency market in a frenzy, Indonesia came forward to state that it will not be replicating its neighbor’s moves in completely banning all cryptocurrencies transactions. Rather than a blanket ban, the country is looking to introduce measures that would keep illegal activities related to cryptocurrencies at bay.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy