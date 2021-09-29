The Role of Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Their Worldwide Regulations

There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies are becoming an increasingly popular asset around the world. With every passing day, crypto is not only making its way to the public sectors but more and more people are hopping on its bandwagon to explore the new concept. One of the most significant reasons for the popularity of crypto is its usability. It is not only used for investment and trading purposes but is also used for payments and transactions around the world. This makes it an even more exciting prospect in the world of finances.