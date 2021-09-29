This Beloved '90s Trend Is Back For Fall and Cozier Than Ever
Classic and always cozy, flannel is as synonymous with fall as pumpkin spice. Nothing feels better than slipping into an ultrasoft top with the perfect loose fit on a blustery autumn afternoon. Not only is this vintage-inspired trend comfortable and practical, but it also looks effortlessly cool. There are countless different ways to style a flannel button-up, so you can rock this look regardless of your personal style preferences. Lean into the '90s nostalgia and wear yours super oversized with shredded tights and chunky black boots. Or, channel an autumn-inspo Pinterest board with dark jeans and a beanie.www.popsugar.com
