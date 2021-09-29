Valheim console ports are "an option on the table"

Razer has a rather massive catalog of gaming accessories across all device types, from keyboards to mice to controllers to headsets. For that last segment, its new Kaira family has become its headlining headset brand for both PCs and consoles. So far, however, those headsets leaned more towards the more expensive end of the spectrum, at least as far as their kind goes. Razer is now fixing that with the Razer Kaira X for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, though it can really be used for any device because of its signature feature.

