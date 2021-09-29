Valheim console ports are "an option on the table"
Valheim could come to console at some point in the future, according to its developer's co-founder. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Iron Gate's Henrik Tornqvist said that his team had been "discussing" the possibility of a console release for its viking-themed survival game. As of right now, Tornqvist says porting the game "is an option that is on the table," but no firm decision has been made, and there's no word on when new versions of the game might see the light of day.www.gamesradar.com
