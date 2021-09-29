CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Labour chief woos voters, tackles critics amid govt woes

By JILL LAWLESS
 8 days ago
Britain Labour Party Leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

BRIGHTON, England — (AP) — The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party took aim Wednesday at a Conservative government that has presided over empty gas pumps and one of Europe’s worst coronavirus death tolls — but still holds a lead over Labour in most opinion polls.

That sums up the dilemma for Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has struggled to break through to a largely indifferent public despite the many problems besetting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration.

Starmer sought to change that with a hefty speech at the party’s annual conference in the seaside English city of Brighton, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after a decade of election disappointments. He argued that his personal story — a working-class lad who went to law school and became a public prosecutor — made him a better leader than posh, blustering Johnson, whom he dismissed as “a trickster who has performed his one trick.”

“I don’t think Boris Johnson is a bad man,” Starmer said. “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show.”

Labour has been out of office since 2010, a decade that has brought the country three Conservative prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson.

Johnson’s Conservatives won a thumping 80-seat majority in Parliament in December 2019 by winning over voters in post-industrial northern England towns who had voted Labour for decades but felt neglected by successive governments. Those areas also voted strongly to leave the European Union, a cause Johnson championed and Labour largely opposed.

Starmer wants to win those voters back by showing that Labour is not the party of urban left-wingers its detractors like to depict. In his speech, he tackled many voters’ biggest concern about Labour — that the social democratic party will hike taxes and hobble the economy.

“Too often in the history of this party, our dream of the good society falls foul of the belief that we will not run a strong economy,” he said. “But you don’t get one without the other."

He promised to improve workers’ conditions and the economy with “the blessing of British business,” in a step back from the class-conflict rhetoric of the party’s left wing.

A 59-year-old former national chief prosecutor, Starmer was elected Labour leader in April 2020 to replace hard-left leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had led the party to two heavy election defeats in 2017 and 2019 and was accused by critics of tolerating anti-Semitism in party ranksa.

Yet Starmer has struggled to make an impact while the country’s attention was consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 135,000 people in Britain dead -- the highest death toll in Europe after Russia. In recent days a fuel-supply crisis triggered by a truck-driver shortage has shut down thousands of gas stations and led to long lines of frustrated motorists around the country.

Starmer said that made a mockery of Johnson's promise to “level up” the country by spreading economic opportunity.

“Level up? You can’t even fill up," he said.

The televised speech to hundreds of party members was Starmer's attempt to break with the Corbyn era and set out his own vision of a party in touch with mainstream voters.

But Starmer remains caught between fueding Labour camps. Many Labour members think the party must veer to the center to win, as it did under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who won three successive election victories. But Corbyn’s still-numerous supporters loathe Blair and want Starmer to stick to his predecessor’s socialist policies of nationalization and spending hikes.

Labour's splits were clear as Starmer was sporadically heckled during a speech that lasted almost 90 minutes. Starmer spoke beyond the room to the wider British public, taking aim at both the Conservative government and critics within his own party.

He depicted Johnson's administration as a chumocracy that awarded its friends with contracts while inequality in British society grew — something he linked to the country’s high coronavirus toll.

“There were cracks in British society and COVID seeped into them,” Starmer said.

He took on his hecklers by asking delegates whether they preferred “shouting slogans or changing lives.” He also set out a series of election-style promises to improve social care, education, working conditions and innovation and to fight climate change.

Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election until 2024, though many expect Johnson to call one at least a year sooner. The governing Tories hold their own four-day convention in Manchester starting Sunday.

Some Labour members were convinced by the heartfelt, policy-heavy speech from a leader often depicted as staid and dull.

“I think he's going the right way,” said Katherine Harlow, a member of Labour's youth wing. “I think he's still got to do a lot to win over the left, but if he focuses on young people and giving us what we need, I think a lot of people will be persuaded by it.”

But Starmer's speech didn't sit well with all of Corbyn's supporters.

“I was disgusted by it,” said Sandra Wyman, a delegate from Leeds in northern England. “I'm very proud to be a socialist. And I feel like an endangered species at this conference.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir Peter Bottomley is absolutely right – MPs need a pay rise

The language was crude and the timing unfortunate but the message was spot on. That, I think, is a fair assessment of Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley’s call for politicians to receive a larger salary. Requesting a pay rise for MPs – the nation’s pantomime villains – is never going to make you popular with the public, but the Father of the House, first elected in 1975, has been around far too long to worry about such things. What matters is being right.The headlines have inevitably been colourful – “We NEED a pay rise,” screeched The Express – but it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Romania’s government collapses amid political crisis

Romania’s minority government lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday amid a political crisis triggered by poor management of the Covid-19 crisis, internal political rivalries and a large budget deficit.The government of Prime Minister Florin Citu lost by a significant margin as 281 deputies and senators voted against it, just nine months after taking office.“Citu’s government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)”, an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes told Reuters.The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.Mr Citu’s government was in limbo for a month after he sacked...
WORLD
The Independent

Tories are delusional if they think the Red Wall will wait to ‘level up’ when they can’t put the heating on

How to describe the Conservative Party conference? It feels like a four-day-long hangover. The Brexit drug induced high has passed and the party is now in the depressing grip of an inevitable comedown. Its sequel “Build Back Better” has little of its predecessor’s catchiness and is distinctly unexciting. Of course it’s an obvious nod to Attlee’s ambition after the Second World War but this post-Covid recovery plan is a deeply depressing vision offering little more than empty rhetoric. This appears to be a party that is tired, confused, directionless and lacking purpose.But it is also a party that has...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Conservative councillor suspended after being linked to far-right organisation

A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the party after being linked with a far-right, white nationalist organisation by an anti-racist campaign group.Worthing councillor Tim Wills was alleged to be a supporter of Patriotic Alternative (PA) – a group that claims to want to preserve the “indigenous population” of the UK.The organisation was founded by Mark Collett, a former publicity director for the British National Party (BNP), in 2019. The far-right group has also been accused of presenting migrants as a “threat to the survival of white society”.Cllr Wills, who represents Marine Ward, Worthing, joined a regional PA chat group...
POLITICS
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
The Independent

France accused of stealing almost five million AstraZeneca doses from UK

France has been accused of stealing five million coronavirus vaccine doses destined for the UK.President Emmanuel Macron allegedly worked with EU chiefs to divert the large batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to his country earlier this year.The vaccines were expected to arrive in the UK but were instead redirected from Holland at the eleventh hour, according to The Sun.The newspaper quoted senior government sources as saying the “outrageous” move could have cost lives if not for the UK’s successful rollout of the Pfizer jab.AstraZeneca boss Ruud Dobber had announced publicly on 22 March that a vaccine batch was expected to arrive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
