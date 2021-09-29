Mykenna Dorn Is the Latest Addition to 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Will She Find Love?

Becca Kufrin looked like she was on her way to finding love in Paradise, but she decided to end her relationship with Thomas Jacobs ahead of the final rose ceremony. Although Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin hit it off following their one-on-one date on Bachelor in Paradise, their relationship didn’t last until the end of the show. During the Oct. 5 finale episode, Thomas and Becca called it quits. The decision came ahead of the overnight fantasy suite dates, which was when the remaining couples on the beach had to decide if they wanted to continue with their journey toward a possible engagement or head home.

