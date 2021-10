Recently updated data from the FBI highlights the crime trends for the US. With the release of that data, Minnesota's 2020 report on crime was included by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The good news for many, or maybe not so good news in some cases, is that the number of arrests in Minnesota was down significantly in 2020, but it appears that the number of arrests for violent crimes when compared to last year, those arrest numbers went up, roughly 16 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

