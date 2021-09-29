CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbuBu_0cBfD0Ol00
Enbridge-Line 3 FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, workers are visible at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis. Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” (AP Photo/Jim Mone File) (Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Enbridge announced Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile (542-kilometer) pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge said its completion restores the pipeline's full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have challenged the pipeline's permits in court to no avail. They've also unsuccessfully sought to convince President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge says still willing to talk on Line 5, despite Michigan's frustration

The Canadian architect of the controversial Line 5 cross-border pipeline expansion project said Friday it remains committed to a negotiated solution to its impasse with the state of Michigan, even though the government has effectively walked away from the table. Both sides are obliged by court order to engage in...
INDUSTRY
KARE 11

Enbridge pipeline will be up and running Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Following years of legal battles and protests, Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline will be operational on Friday. The pipeline starts its snaking journey in Alberta, Canada and runs through North Dakota and Minnesota before connecting with an Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The project was completed despite...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
INFORUM

Enbridge open house addresses Line 3 safety concerns ahead of Oct. 1 start date

The new pipeline is scheduled to begin service on Friday, Oct. 1. The virtual open house on Wednesday, Sept. 29, was the latest of a monthly series giving updates and answering community questions about the project. It consisted of brief check-ins with various Enbridge employees, and updated viewers on safety precautions, environmental impact and economic benefits.
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
tribuneledgernews.com

Controversial Line 3 'substantially' done; oil to flow Friday, Enbridge says

Oil will begin flowing through the new Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota on Friday after Enbridge announced work on the controversial project is "substantially complete." Construction of the $3 billion-plus Minnesota portion of the pipeline began in December after a six-year battle before state regulators. The project has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS San Francisco

Southern California Oil Spill: Ship Anchored At Port of Oakland Investigated

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard is reportedly investigating whether a cargo ship currently anchored at the Port of Oakland played a part in the massive oil spill in fouling beaches in Southern California. According to the Associated Press, the Rotterdam Express, a German-flagged ship, made three unusual movements over two days that appear to put it over the pipeline. Captain John Konrad, who publishes a website on the maritime and offshore industry said there are many unanswered questions as they look into whether or not the Rotterdam Express had anything to do with the oil spill. Workers clean contaminants from...
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

South Dakota, one of the US states to match the world's top tax havens

Far from the mountains of Switzerland or the beaches of the Caribbean, South Dakota has become a poster child for the American states that have loosened their tax laws to attract wealthy investors. "Over the past decade, South Dakota, Nevada and more than a dozen other US states have transformed themselves into leaders in the business of peddling financial secrecy," according to the vast investigation into offshore tax havens released this week known as the "Pandora Papers". With secrecy and systems that allow clients to evade tax or pay nothing during an inheritance, these states are locked in fierce competition to attract funds from investors at home and abroad. "Almost half the states are in the competition," said Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies, one of the experts who provided background to journalists who worked on the Pandora Papers, told AFP.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
70K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy