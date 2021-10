The latest episode from the people at Forza Horizon have revealed what the livery editor looks like for Forza Horizon 5. To begin with, icons for the editable areas of the car have been moved to the top of the screen and have undergone a redesign. The shortcut buttons for cutting, inserting, etc, have stayed, but it looks as though using them has become much more seamless. The whole process looks to be much easier to use, and with an updated, more modern feel.

