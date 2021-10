One of the largest conventions that were created thanks to the pandemic is DC FanDome, a virtual convention that dives into the world of DC Comics, and this year is looking to increase the stake by further exploring the upcoming DC projects by Warner Bros Entertainment. These projects include Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Shazam Fury Of The Gods, The Flash, Black Adam. They are to be featured in this digital convention. Cartoon Network’s Toonami is also looking to celebrate the event by playing two of the best Batman animated movies that were released.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO