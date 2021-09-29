Bondurant Using Grant Funds to Strengthen Tree Canopy
A disaster beyond our imagination destroyed and uprooted trees across Iowa on August 10, 2020. The derecho, or land hurricane, damaged many trees throughout the community. Through the Planting Hope Grant offered by Trees Forever and the Derecho Community Grant Program offered through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the City has been able to secure nearly $24,000 in funding to replant and strengthen the City’s tree canopy!www.cityofbondurant.com
