Energy Industry

Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Enbridge announced Wednesday that construction on the upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota is 'œsubstantially complete' and that the company will start filling it with oil later this week. The Canadian-based company's president and CEO, Al Monaco, said in a statement that the pipeline...

Daily Herald

Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Investigators searching for the cause of an oil pipeline break off the Southern California coast have pointed to the possibility that a ship anchor dragged the line across the seabed and cracked it, but two videos released so far provide only tantalizing clues about what might have happened 100 feet (30 meters) below the ocean surface.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
