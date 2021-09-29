Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

Enbridge has released a statement following tribal leaders’ response to the Canadian government’s attempted use of a 1977 pipeline treaty to keep Line 5 open. According to Ryan Duffy, a spokesperson from Enbridge, “We greatly appreciate the efforts of ‘Team Canada’ – (from the Government of Canada to the Provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan) … for their commitments and efforts to keep Line 5 open (which is a critical source of energy for the Great Lakes region on both sides of the Canadian-U.S. border). We also greatly appreciate their desire to advance the timely construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel Project. We have spoken with government officials on both sides of the border as the State of Michigan has let parties know it is not committed to further mediation. Enbridge has continued to participate in the mediation process in good faith and still is hopeful that a negotiated resolution will continue to provide consumers and industry in the region with safe, reliable energy and advance the quick construction of the tunnel at the Straits of Mackinac.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO